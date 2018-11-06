No. 24 BYU women's soccer head coach Jennifer Rockwood was named the West Coast Conference Coach of the Year, while seven players received All-WCC honors, the league announced Tuesday.

Sophomore Mikayla Colohan and junior Elise Flake were named to the All-WCC First Team. Juniors Alyssa Jefferson and Rachel Bingham Lyman earned All-WCC Second-Team honors. The honorable mention list featured junior Sabrina Macias Davis and freshman Olivia Wade. Bella Folino also joined Wade on the All-WCC Freshman Team.

Rockwood led the Cougars to an 8-1 record in WCC action and a sixth WCC Championship after topping nationally ranked Santa Clara on South Field before beating Loyola Marymount in the final conference game. She is a six-time coach of the year, including three times in the WCC. Rockwood boasts a 375-112-43 overall record at BYU and claimed her 22nd winning season with the program. The 2018 season marks her 19th appearance in the NCAA tournament.

In conference play, Flake led the offense with eight goals and two assists for 18 points. All four of her game-winners occurred in league action. Colohan controlled the midfield while finding the back of the net twice and tallying three assists against conference opponents. She leads the league in shot attempts with 81 this season.

Jefferson, Lyman and Davis have anchored a strong Cougar defense. Against WCC teams, the defense recorded three shutouts and only allowed seven goals. Lyman notched a goal against the Broncos and added three assists, while Jefferson tallied an assist. Davis grabbed 29 saves in league play.

Wade played significant minutes as a midfielder throughout the season and contributed 12 shots in conference action, while Folino found the back of the net twice and had one assist.

BYU has climbed into the national rankings as the United Soccer Coaches ranked the Cougars No. 24 and Top Drawer Soccer has them at No. 23.

With the NCAA automatic bid, No. 24 BYU travels to TCU on Friday, Nov. 9, for the first round of the NCAA tournament. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. CST.

