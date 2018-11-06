Editor's note: The Deseret News asked members of the community to share their experiences with anxiety. Read their stories here.

When I was a teenager I used to pretend I was sick. I didn’t know how to articulate to my mom that I couldn’t handle high school that day because my anxiety was out of control and I felt out of control in my head. I didn’t even know what anxiety was and that I was experiencing high levels of it and that it was starting to take over my life.

So, I pretended I was sick. I was sick a lot. I was sick so much my freshman year I failed the entire year and spent the rest of my summers in summer school making up for it. I did not know how to manage the dominating negative thoughts screaming at me all day long. The thing about real anxiety is it doesn’t matter if you are having a great high school experience or if you have a wonderful group of friends who are always there for you. Anxiety doesn’t care how perfect you are trying to be, it will creep into all of your happy thoughts and poke at them and twist them until they have all become a reflection of the piece of garbage you surely are.

Functioning at the level you need to be at to get everyday tasks done can often feel impossible because a large portion of your energy and focus is being taken away to battle spiraling emotions. I went through my entire high school experience without ever getting help for my anxiety. I didn’t even know that this thing I was working hard to suppress was something that had answers, that help was available.

I barely graduated high school and it was only because I started to learn tricks to mask and get around life with this debilitating disorder. But the tricks only get you so far. It was a grueling existence to live and because I never got help I crashed when I went off to college.

I would wake up determined to head off to my first college class of the day and find myself pacing back and forth in front of my bedroom door trying to will myself to open it and just go to class. The clock would eventually inform me that the time to go was now far too gone. I was defeated by my own self-talk. I was so ashamed and confused about how I could let myself get so much in my own way. I had my homework done, my hair perfect, and backpack on but I couldn’t find the courage to turn the handle of that door. What if I say something stupid in class today? What if I say nothing at all? What if I make eye contact with the student next to me, what should I say to them? What if I’m a little late and everyone looks at me? I’m so stupid. I’m so ugly. I am nothing.

The word anxiety is so overused and abused today, along with other medical terms used for serious mental afflictions. If you like your room clean, your OCD is acting up. If you have a chocolate stash you’re an addict. If you are nervous to take a math test you have anxiety. Because people overuse the word anxiety, it has lost its strength in meaning and it trivializes those people who suffer severely from it. Anxiety is not the same thing as stress, shyness or introversion. Anxiety is a mental medical issue that is debilitating for long periods of time without proper help.

This is important to acknowledge because I want the teenagers who actually have anxiety to be validated. You cannot shake off anxiety; it must be worked aggressively through. It is a disservice to minimize the severity of the struggle that real anxiety plagues its inhabitants with, and it needs to be taken seriously.

I am now in my mid-30s and living a thriving, fulfilling, wonderful life while also managing my anxiety like a pro. I have this awesome life because I finally got professional help, and still to this day I'm not afraid to reach out and get help when I need it. I think I will always have natural tendencies to try to wander back to those unhealthy ways of looking at situations, but it gets easier and less frequent as I continue to do the work with my newfound skills and tools.

Managing anxiety is just like any other skill you have ever had to learn and it is totally possible to manage it with repetitive practice and work. Lean into the work. Show up to your life every day with a willingness to do the hard things. Be brave and willing to fail. Get comfortable with failing. Failing is your best friend. There is so much growth, meaning and beauty in failing.

