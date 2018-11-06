RENO, Nev. — On the same day that BYU was set to tip off its 2018-19 season at No. 7 Nevada Tuesday, athletic director Tom Holmoe announced that coach Dave Rose has signed a contract extension that will keep him at the helm of the program through the 2020-21 campaign.

Rose, who’s entering his 14th season as the Cougars' head coach, previously had signed a five-year deal that would have seen him remain at BYU through next season.

“It’s a privilege to be the head coach at BYU. I’m proud of everything we have accomplished and am excited about the future,” Rose said in a statement. “I’m grateful to the university administration and the athletic department for providing us with the resources we need to be successful. I have the opportunity to work with great coaches who are tireless workers with exceptional expertise. The very best part of my job is that I get to work with tremendous student-athletes that are fully committed to the success of our team.”

Rose has posted a record of 329-122 at BYU — No. 2 all-time in program history in wins behind Stan Watts, who was inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame. Watts had a record of 371-254. Rose’s win percentage ranks him No. 1 all-time at BYU and seventh among active NCAA Division I head coaches.

“Dave has brought us a high level of competitive basketball for 13 years as the head coach at BYU,” Holmoe said. “His consistency and stability are two qualities that have been mainstays of the program. We look forward to continued success and we’re excited about this coming season.”

Since being named head coach in 2005, Rose has guided the Cougars to 13 consecutive years of 20 or more victories and postseason appearances with eight NCAA Tournaments and five NITs.