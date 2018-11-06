Junior right side hitter and middle blocker Lauren Gammell was voted Defensive Player of the Year to highlight Dixie State’s representation on the 2018 Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference Women’s Volleyball all-conference awards announcement on Tuesday.

Gammell, along with sophomore outside hitter Megan Treanor, earned first-team all-RMAC honors, while three more Trailblazers were named to the conference’s second team, including senior libero Sid Brandon, junior OH/MB To’a Faleao-Baich and senior MB Malary Marshall. In addition, senior OH Hannah Doonan and sophomore setter Jordyn Nelson collected honorable mention recognition, and head coach Robyn Felder was tabbed as the RMAC’s co-Coach of the Year.

Felder led the Trailblazers to an NCAA era program-record 21 regular season wins (21-4, 16-2 RMAC) and a share of the RMAC regular season title in the Trailblazers’ first year of conference play. The Coach of the Year award is Felder’s third career citation as she was a two-time Pacific West Conference Coach of the Year honoree in 2013 and 2015.

Gammell enters this week’s RMAC Tournament as the NCAA Division II leader in blocks per set (1.59) and is second nationally in total blocks (148). The four-time RMAC Defensive Player of the Week honoree shattered both DSU single-season block assist (137) and total blocks records, and she has collected five or more total blocks in 15 of 25 regular season matches with four double-digit block outings overall.

The junior tied DSU’s single-season record for total blocks (11) vs. Colorado Mesa, at CMU and vs. Regis. On the offensive end, Gammell hit .232 on the season, had six or more kills on 12 occasions and posted her first career double-double with 10 kills and 11 blocks at CMU.

Treanor currently leads the team in kills (249) and double-doubles (nine), and she is second in assists (248), fifth in digs (111) and fifth in blocks (69). The sophomore, who was named RMAC Offensive Player of the Week on Sept. 17, has posted double figures in kills in 13 of 23 outings, including nine RMAC matches. She tallied a career-high 19 kills in wins at then nationally-ranked Northwest Nazarene and vs. current No. 12 Tarleton State, while six of her nine double-doubles have come in RMAC play, including a 14-kill, 28-assist performance in a five-set loss at Colorado School of Mines.

Brandon has recorded double figures in digs in 23 of 25 matches and collected 20 or more digs on four occasions, including a season-high 24 digs in road wins at Colorado-Colorado Springs and CSU-Pueblo. The senior is also second on the team in service aces (22), and she enters this week sixth in career aces (69) and sets played (320). She needs 22 more digs (1,378 digs - No. 3 all-time) for 1,400 for her career.

Faleao-Baich leads the team in service aces (27, No. 5 in the RMAC) and is second in kills (218), fourth in blocks (72) and sixth in digs (101). Faleao-Baich has posted double figures in kills in 10 of 24 starts, including seven RMAC matches, highlighted by a career-high 16 kills in a home win over Regis. The junior posted her lone double-double of the year with 11 kills and 10 digs at UCCS, while she has tallied at least one total block in 23 of 24 matches played and had five blocks on five occasions, including a career-best seven total blocks with 12 kills at Mines.

Marshall leads the team and is ranked sixth in the RMAC in hitting percentage (.328), and she is DSU’s career hitting percentage leader (.316). The senior has started in all 25 games and posted double figures in kills in seven of those starts and has tallied a career-high 13 kills on four occasions, including three RMAC road matches.

Marshall finished regular season fifth in the RMAC in total blocks (95) and blocks/set (1.03), and she finished tied for third in block assists (89). The senior has tallied at least one block in 24 of 25 matches with 10 five-plus block outings and enters the RMAC tournament in eighth place on DSU’s career block assists list (147), while she is tied for tied ninth place in career solo blocks (15) and is ninth in career blocks (162).

Doonan closed the regular season second on the team in digs (249) and double-doubles (seven), fourth in kills (175) and sixth in total blocks (32). She has posted double figures in kills in nine of 25 starts, including seven RMAC matches, while six of her seven double-doubles have come in RMAC play, highlighted by a career-high 18 kills with 15 digs in a come-from-behind win at CSU-Pueblo.

Nelson has collected 25 or more assists in nine of her 25 starts with three double-doubles this season, two of which came in RMAC play in wins at Westminster and vs. Regis. The sophomore also dished out a career-high 37 assists at UCCS and has tallied 37 kills on the year, including a career-best four kills vs. CMU.

Colorado Mesa collected two of the conference’s five major awards, including Player of the Year (Kasie Gilfert) and co-Coach of the Year (Dave Fleming), while Colorado School of Mines’ Drew Stokes was tabbed as the RMAC Freshman and Setter of the Year.

No. 2 seed Dixie State will host No. 7 seed Colorado-Colorado Springs in the RMAC Tournament Quarterfinals on Tuesday inside the DSU SAC at 7 p.m. The winner of that match will advance to the conference semifinals and finals to be played this Friday and Saturday, Nov. 9-10, at the home site of the highest remaining seed.