SALT LAKE CITY — You’re legally allowed to take time off from work on Election Day, depending on the state you live in, of course.

The majority of states allow their employees to take time off to cast their ballots. Time-off-to-vote laws, or voter-leave laws, are different in every state, Business Insider reports.

Each state has different requirements and exceptions for employers and employees.

Utah: Utah’s time off required is two hours, and it’s totally paid, according tothe state’s website.

Exceptions: It doesn’t apply if the employees have at least three hours available before or after work to vote.

The employee must provide notice before Nov. 6.

The employer may specify the hours that employees can take off. But the employee should request the time off at the beginning or end of their shift.

No-go: Idaho, Montana, North Dakota, Michigan, Indiana, Louisiana, Florida, South Carolina, North Carolina, Virginia, Pennsylvania, Connecticut, Rhode Island, New Jersey, Vermont, New Hampshire and Maine don’t have any voter-leave laws.

Highest: West Virginia, Iowa and Arizona each have three hours.

Texas has no limit.

See the entire map at Business Insider.