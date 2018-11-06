Rick Bowmer, AP
SALT LAKE CITY — You’re legally allowed to take time off from work on Election Day, depending on the state you live in, of course.

  • The majority of states allow their employees to take time off to cast their ballots. Time-off-to-vote laws, or voter-leave laws, are different in every state, Business Insider reports.
  • Each state has different requirements and exceptions for employers and employees.

Utah: Utah’s time off required is two hours, and it’s totally paid, according tothe state’s website.

Exceptions: It doesn’t apply if the employees have at least three hours available before or after work to vote.

  • The employee must provide notice before Nov. 6.
  • The employer may specify the hours that employees can take off. But the employee should request the time off at the beginning or end of their shift.

No-go: Idaho, Montana, North Dakota, Michigan, Indiana, Louisiana, Florida, South Carolina, North Carolina, Virginia, Pennsylvania, Connecticut, Rhode Island, New Jersey, Vermont, New Hampshire and Maine don’t have any voter-leave laws.

Highest: West Virginia, Iowa and Arizona each have three hours.

  • Texas has no limit.

See the entire map at Business Insider.

