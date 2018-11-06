SALT LAKE CITY — What would Election Day be like without a little wacky news from Florida?
What’s going on: The Sunshine State has been turning heads with what has been labeled by some as this year’s “most bizarre” ballot initiative.
- According to Vox, Amendment 9 bundles two completely unrelated issues together — offshore drilling and vaping.
- If the initiative gets passed, bans on both offshore drilling and vaping in indoor workplaces would be set in place. A 60 percent majority vote would be needed for this to happen.
Vaping and offshore drilling?: Yes. In the same question.
- The Florida Constitution Revision Commission has labeled the ballot initiative as an “environmental amendment” that promotes clean air and clean water. Many are criticizing the call to bundle the two issues, according to Vox.
- “It makes no sense to the average voter why they were put together,” retired University of South Florida political science professor Susan MacManus said, according to the Daytona Beach News-Journal. “Yet the people who wrote it said it was logical.”
