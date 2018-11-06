SALT LAKE CITY — What would Election Day be like without a little wacky news from Florida?

What’s going on: The Sunshine State has been turning heads with what has been labeled by some as this year’s “most bizarre” ballot initiative.

According to Vox, Amendment 9 bundles two completely unrelated issues together — offshore drilling and vaping.

If the initiative gets passed, bans on both offshore drilling and vaping in indoor workplaces would be set in place. A 60 percent majority vote would be needed for this to happen.

Vaping and offshore drilling?: Yes. In the same question.

The Florida Constitution Revision Commission has labeled the ballot initiative as an “environmental amendment” that promotes clean air and clean water. Many are criticizing the call to bundle the two issues, according to Vox.

“It makes no sense to the average voter why they were put together,” retired University of South Florida political science professor Susan MacManus said, according to the Daytona Beach News-Journal. “Yet the people who wrote it said it was logical.”

Reactions: People on social media were both confused and frustrated with the two-for-one deal

Only in Florida would you find an indoor vape ban rolled into a bill about offshore oil drilling — 𝓡𝓲𝓿𝓮𝓻𝓼 (@RiversVEVO) October 29, 2018

Hey @maddow could you please explain why I need to pick on people who vape so Florida can avoid off shore drilling? @MSNBC @chrislhayes pic.twitter.com/8dPHmSFuIH — Norman Powell (@stubjuice) October 27, 2018

really still can’t believe the state of florida is pitting anti-frackers and people who vape at work against each other this election — max (@iklaub) November 6, 2018

Florida’s amendment 9 is so ridiculous. It bans offshore drilling and vaping indoors. I want to protect Florida’s coastline as much as possible, but I also don’t want the word ‘vape’ in Florida’s dadgum constitution. — grant (@grantataylor_) October 18, 2018

@MBMBaM Florida constitutional vote - One ballot measure to both prohibit offshore drilling and indoor workplace vaping. Am I to assume they are related? Does Big Oil vape? pic.twitter.com/3F6UIlYC4O — B. Danger Harrison (@Raineach) October 15, 2018