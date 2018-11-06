Screenshot, Instagram
A photo of Faith Hill after voting int he 2018 midterm elections.

SALT LAKE CITY — Celebrities across America have already made their ways to the polls on Election Day.

Celebrities — always so relatable — waited in line to get out their vote, The New York Times reports. Many celebs have felt a surge of energy to encourage people to vote this time around.

We’ve collected many of the celebrity social media posts in which they announce that they’ve voted and encourage people to get out there and vote themselves.

Pink:

Lin-Manuel Miranda:

Alicia Keys:

Kerry Washington:

Faith Hill:

Voted!!!!

Willie Nelson:

JUST VOTE! https://youtu.be/TtEbnFdHpho

Mariah Carey:

Michelle Obama:

Bill Clinton:

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson:

Mindy Kaling:

David Archuleta:

Herb Scribner
