SALT LAKE CITY — Celebrities across America have already made their ways to the polls on Election Day.

Celebrities — always so relatable — waited in line to get out their vote, The New York Times reports. Many celebs have felt a surge of energy to encourage people to vote this time around.

We’ve collected many of the celebrity social media posts in which they announce that they’ve voted and encourage people to get out there and vote themselves.

Pink:

Lin-Manuel Miranda:

It’s pouring outside.

But my voter spot was packed.

Never been so happy to wait in line. #Vote2018 pic.twitter.com/ns4UYdt3YO — Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) November 6, 2018

Alicia Keys:

Election Day is a few hours away!! I want you to post a picture of yourself after you’ve voted, tagging me and using #VoteWithUs. I’ll be reposting as many of you as I can in my IG story until the polls close! WE got this!!! 💥💥💥💜💜💜 #Vote pic.twitter.com/mXGiJkrLYX — Alicia Keys (@aliciakeys) November 6, 2018

Kerry Washington:

Faith Hill:

Willie Nelson:

Mariah Carey:

Michelle Obama:

#ElectionDay is here! It’s time to vote—get to the polls and make sure every single person you talk to today is doing the same.



Find your polling place right now at https://t.co/cBTTn9yuTH. Because #WhenWeAllVote, we all do better. — Michelle Obama (@MichelleObama) November 6, 2018

Bill Clinton:

Today is #ElectionDay and we have the chance to prove that “we the people” is more powerful than “us vs. them.”#IVoted. Did you? — Bill Clinton (@BillClinton) November 6, 2018

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson:

Mindy Kaling:

Thank you 14th Amendment for letting me vote today! pic.twitter.com/6dmvaZvvvb — Mindy Kaling (@mindykaling) November 6, 2018

David Archuleta: