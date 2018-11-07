Brigham Young Cougars defensive back Michael Shelton (18) smiles near the end of the game in Provo on Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018. BYU won 30-3.

ROAD SHOW

BYU defensive back Michael Shelton should love Rice-Eccles Stadium. He told media last week he prefers road games because “the atmosphere is a lot better than the atmosphere at home.”

He also said playing in Provo “can be a downer” and the Cougars “feed off the energy when we play away.”

This just in from Utah’s MUSS student section: Feed away, Cougs. Feed away.

LEAGUE OF THEIR OWN

If BYU fans need something to get riled about, there’s this omission: Utah’s players on Saturday repeatedly referenced their two remaining games — Oregon and Colorado — but inadvertently failed to mention their third game: Utah vs. BYU.

Ah, life as an independent, where every game matters — and sometimes none of them.

Ravell Call Brigham Young Cougars running back Lopini Katoa is forced out of bounds by Boise State before reaching the end zone during NCAA football in Boise on Saturday, Nov. 3, 2018.

THE DOWN LOW

A study by the American College Health Association says anxiety, panic and depression are rising among college students.

This has nothing whatsoever to do with BYU’s football season. Nothing.

WIN-WIN

Kona Ironman winner Patrick Lange celebrated last month by proposing to his girlfriend before a cheering crowd. Lange finished four minutes ahead of the runner-up.

Which gives new meaning to the phrase “fully engaged.”

Craig Mitchelldyer Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James, right, drives to the basket towards Portland Trail Blazers center Jusuf Nurkic during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Portland, Ore., Saturday, Nov. 3, 2018. (AP Photo/Craig Mitchelldyer)

A KINGLY EVENT

LeBron James drew heat for following up a loss to Toronto by attending a birthday party for Diddy.Experts predict if James does this after every loss, he will pass the Kardashian record of 180 consecutive party nights in a season.

WHERE’S THE BEEF?

Army apologized for an apparent prank that left Air Force’s falcon mascot slightly injured.

The bird reportedly was stolen during the week prior to the annual game.

Here’s guessing Ralphie the Colorado buffalo would never allow this to happen to him.

RAJON’S ROLE

Rajon Rondo — caught on film spitting on Houston’s Chris Paul — insists Paul was the bad guy in the incident.

He went on to say the Rockets don’t understand what they have on their hands.

“They don’t know he’s a horrible teammate,” Rondo said.

Nothing wrong with this picture, folks. Nothing wrong at all.

Evan Vucci President Donald Trump points to CNN's Jim Acosta during a news conference in the East Room of the White House, Wednesday, Nov. 7, 2018, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

FAKE NEWS

Kyle Whittingham refused to make starting QB Jason Shelley available to the media this week, saying it would be too much distraction.

“We don’t hate you guys,” Whittingham told reporters. “We actually really like you guys.”

Donald Trump is like: “Speak for yourself.”

CHOKE MODE

Fark.com headline: “Philadelphia Eagles go into 4th quarter up 17-0 against Carolina Panthers. Then things get all Atlanta Falcon-y.”