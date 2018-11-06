SALT LAKE CITY — Uber, Lyft and Lime have already offered free and discounted rides to the polls this election day.

But did you know that many businesses are offering free food too?

Legal note: Keep in mind that some of these deals do present a legal gray area for business owners.

Richard Hasen, a voting rights expert and law professor at the University of California, Irvine, told NPR that it would be considered a felony for businesses to offer freebies.

“If someone is offered something for voting and a federal candidate is on the ballot … it’s all illegal,” he said. “They would unfairly influence the vote.”

For example: Potbelly Sandwich Shop initially made their free cookie offer available to those who had “I voted” stickers. They have since changed it to be available to anyone who asks. Most businesses get around the legality issue by offering the deal in a similar way.

That said, here’s a list of your election day freebies and deals:

Potbelly Sandwich Shop: USA Today reported that the restaurant will be giving free cookies with every purchase of an entree to anyone who asks.

customer: *wearing i voted sticker*



potbelly: Wow Do YoU WaNt a CoOkIe



customer: ya that’d be nice actually



potbelly: great cause we’re giving u a free cookie today

.

.

ask for free cookie 11/6-7 w/ entree purchase. no requirement to vote, but u should. — Potbelly (@Potbelly) November 5, 2018

corner Bakery Cafe: Corner Bakery is offering free coffee or cold-brew with any purchase.

Remember to vote today and let your voice be heard!📣 Come to Corner Bakery wearing your “I Voted” sticker and get a FREE hand-roasted brewed coffee or cold brew with purchase.



Click for offer details and participating locations: https://t.co/ypqXIddsG0 pic.twitter.com/faYT3J6MyB — Corner Bakery Cafe (@CornerBakery) November 6, 2018

Jersey Mike’s: WFLA reported that Tuesday is the last day to get $2 off any regular sub sandwich as part of the chain's National Sandwich Day deal.

Shake Shack: Get free fries with purchase by presenting your “I voted” sticker to a Team Member or using the code “ivoted” on the chain’s app.

This #ElectionDay, we encourage you to stand for something + vote! After hitting the polls on 11/6, score free fries with any purchase by adding crinkle cuts to your order + using the code “ivoted” on the app or by showing your "I Voted" sticker to a Team Member at the Shack. 🙌 pic.twitter.com/40NV0mDsoS — SHAKE SHACK (@shakeshack) November 5, 2018

California Tortilla: According to Business Insider, California Tortilla will give customers a free order of chips and queso at all of its 50 locations if you say "I voted" at checkout.

#Vote & eat. Or eat & vote. Either way, free chips and queso on us, with any purchase, for everyone who says "I VOTED!" today. Get moving! Valid in-store only. Cannot be combined with any other offer or promotions. #ElectionDay2018 pic.twitter.com/bhgJjeRWHZ — California Tortilla (@caltort) November 6, 2018

Blaze Pizza: No strings attached! Get free delivery for any order placed on the Blaze Pizza app on Tuesday.

You get out the vote, we'll hook you up with free delivery! Order your fav pizza through our app or online ordering system today, and we'll take care of the delivery fees. No strings attached, just a thank you for doing your part! 🇺🇸🚗🍕 pic.twitter.com/apsd77APxx — Blaze Pizza (@BlazePizza) November 6, 2018

Krispy Kreme: USA Today reported that Krispy Kreme reward members can get two dozen doughnuts for $13 with an email coupon Tuesday and Wednesday. By joining the loyalty program at krispykreme.com, customers will receive a free donut and access to future deals.

Rubio’s Coastal Grill: Per USA Today, “Get an Original Fish Taco paired with any Mexican or craft beer for $5 or choose an à la carte option such as a $2 Fish Taco Especial or a $1.75 Original Fish Taco Tuesday. All guests will also receive an 'I Taco’d' sticker in honor of Election Day.”

Taco John's: Since Tuesday is also National Nacho Day, customers will receive a free order of chips and nacho cheese with any order placed on its app.