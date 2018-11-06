SALT LAKE CITY — Uber, Lyft and Lime have already offered free and discounted rides to the polls this election day.
But did you know that many businesses are offering free food too?
Legal note: Keep in mind that some of these deals do present a legal gray area for business owners.
Richard Hasen, a voting rights expert and law professor at the University of California, Irvine, told NPR that it would be considered a felony for businesses to offer freebies.
“If someone is offered something for voting and a federal candidate is on the ballot … it’s all illegal,” he said. “They would unfairly influence the vote.”
For example: Potbelly Sandwich Shop initially made their free cookie offer available to those who had “I voted” stickers. They have since changed it to be available to anyone who asks. Most businesses get around the legality issue by offering the deal in a similar way.
That said, here’s a list of your election day freebies and deals:
Potbelly Sandwich Shop: USA Today reported that the restaurant will be giving free cookies with every purchase of an entree to anyone who asks.
corner Bakery Cafe: Corner Bakery is offering free coffee or cold-brew with any purchase.
Jersey Mike’s: WFLA reported that Tuesday is the last day to get $2 off any regular sub sandwich as part of the chain's National Sandwich Day deal.
Shake Shack: Get free fries with purchase by presenting your “I voted” sticker to a Team Member or using the code “ivoted” on the chain’s app.
California Tortilla: According to Business Insider, California Tortilla will give customers a free order of chips and queso at all of its 50 locations if you say "I voted" at checkout.
Blaze Pizza: No strings attached! Get free delivery for any order placed on the Blaze Pizza app on Tuesday.
Krispy Kreme: USA Today reported that Krispy Kreme reward members can get two dozen doughnuts for $13 with an email coupon Tuesday and Wednesday. By joining the loyalty program at krispykreme.com, customers will receive a free donut and access to future deals.
Rubio’s Coastal Grill: Per USA Today, “Get an Original Fish Taco paired with any Mexican or craft beer for $5 or choose an à la carte option such as a $2 Fish Taco Especial or a $1.75 Original Fish Taco Tuesday. All guests will also receive an 'I Taco’d' sticker in honor of Election Day.”
Taco John's: Since Tuesday is also National Nacho Day, customers will receive a free order of chips and nacho cheese with any order placed on its app.