The Westminster women's soccer team's season continues as Westminster enters the NCAA DII tournament for the first time since joining the RMAC in 2015. The Griffins completed a three-year NCAA DII membership process and were accepted as active members on Sep. 1.

The Griffins enter the tournament as the fourth seed in the South-Central Region and face Dallas Baptist University this Friday, Nov. 9, at 1 pm. A victory over the Patriots would pit the Griffins against the first seed and fellow RMAC member Colorado School of Mines, on Nov. 11.

The Griffins were one of the top teams defensively and offensively in the RMAC. Offensively, they rank second in corners, third in shots and fourth in goals scored. Defensively, they are third for fewest goals allowed and fifth with a .824 save percentage.

Westminster's offense is very versatile with 14 players who have scored and 12 who have provided assists. Aimee Kurfurst leads the offense with nine goals and ranks third in the RMAC with four game-winning goals in 14 games. She is sixth in points and seventh in goals scored. McKell Kellogg is sixth in assists, and Emma Heyn is ninth with three game-winning goals.

The defense and goalkeeper have been strong and difficult to beat. Anchored by center-backs Micah Fredrick and Kellogg, they have conceded two goals on only three occasions: resulting in a win, a loss and a tie. Two goals are the most any team has scored in a single game.

Goalkeeper Hillary Weixler ranks third in goals against average, fifth in saves and eighth in saves per game.

The matchup between Westminster and Dallas Baptist should be a compelling one. On paper, the teams look to be fairly equal, both offensively and defensively.

You can watch the game on RMAC.TV or follow the live stats online. Links to the stream and stats are available online via the women's soccer schedule.