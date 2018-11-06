SALT LAKE CITY — Utahns who didn't vote by mail began lining up at polling locations throughout the state Tuesday morning to cast their ballots.

Salt Lake County voters have already mailed in more than 250,000 ballots, and with options for same-day registration, voting machines and ballot drop-offs still available, officials believe 2018 will be one of the biggest voter turnouts of any midterm election.

As of Monday, 264,350 county ballots had been mailed in, according to Salt Lake County Clerk Sherrie Swensen, which is more than 50 percent of the ballots mailed out.

For those who have not yet voted — or even registered — voting centers are open for every purpose, from registering to casting votes to simply dropping off ballots.

Davis County Clerk Curtis Koch urged voters to skip the lines and use ballot drop-off boxes either inside the voting centers or in drive-through locations, but he added that all voters are welcome.

"We have fantastic poll workers who have been trained to help the most seasoned voter to the most novice voter to those who have never voted before," Koch said. "They can walk in and our staff will take care of them 100 percent."

Polling stations are open until 8 p.m. Tuesday.

Voting locations can be found at vote.utah.gov, or by calling the state elections office at 801-538-1041.

Additional information will be posted throughout the day.