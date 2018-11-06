SALT LAKE CITY — There are several scenarios for election night that could be considered upsets, Slate reports.

What’s going on: Tuesday is Election Day in the United States. And there are plenty of possibilities for what could happen in House and Senate races nationwide.

Most predictions say the Democrats will retake the House of Representatives and Republicans will hold onto the Senate.

But Slate says there are other scenarios that could play out.

“It is all but certain that there will be a few big surprises on Tuesday night that no one will have seen coming on Tuesday morning. A shocker or three in the Senate, or a whole bunch of them in the House, won’t necessarily alter the big picture. But if the surprises keep piling up and happen in just the right places, we just might be looking at a Democratic Senate, a GOP House, or both,” according to Slate.

Scenarios: So what are some of these wild scenarios? Two of them include:

The Democrats could take control of the Senate.

The Republicans could keep the House.

You can read more about these election scenarios at Slate.