SALT LAKE CITY — Election Day 2018 is going to be busy.

Voters will spend time casting their ballots. And then begins the watch parties, the celebrations, the disappointment — all of it.

Chances are you’ll want to keep tabs on what happens. The New York Times and CNN both have an hour-by-hour look at how the night will unfold nationwide.

But NPR has identified ways to keep yourself relaxed and “level” on Election Day. There are more than 11 tips for keeping a clear head, so we pulled three of them to share.

Don’t leap to conclusions on exit polls: Exit polls may offer a sign of where referendums, propositions and ballot measures are headed, but they’re unlikely to give you a proper idea of who’s winning which election.

Don’t assume big turnout means something specific: Big turnout is big turnout. It doesn’t mean one party is winning over another.

Don’t check your phone or Twitter for the best early results: As NPR put it, “the earlier you start seeing something that claims to be authoritative — or even indicative — the less likely it is to be so.”

See the entire list of tips at NPR.