SALT LAKE CITY — Google’s daily doodle for Election Day isn’t very Google.

That’s because the company filled the normal doodle spot with the phrase “Go Vote.”

If you click the Google doodle image, it’ll take you to a search bar where you can enter your address and figure out where to vote.

You can also share the image on Facebook and Twitter.

Check out the Google feature here.

This is just one way to figure out where you need to vote. I pulled together a list of other websites that will explain where you need to go if you want to vote, as well as contact information and resources to help you decide when and where to go.