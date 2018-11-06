SALT LAKE CITY — Here’s a look at the news for Nov. 6.
Here is everything you need to know about voting in Utah’s 2018 election.
Utah Gov. Gary Herbert cites scripture to defend a Democrat against a religious freedom ad. Read more.
The fallen Utah mayor killed in Afghanistan had one final message: vote. Read more.
These two Utah booksellers are protesting an Amazon-owned company. Read more.
Utah teens met at the State Capitol to share excitement and rally for voting. Read more.
The Utah Jazz lost their fourth straight game, losing 124-111 to the Toronto Raptors. Here’s what happened.
A look at the ballot initiatives for Utah.
- Utahns to decide 2 constitutional amendments dealing with property tax exemptions
- Voters to decide if Utah Legislature can bypass governor to hold special sessions
- 13 things voters should know about Utah's medical marijuana initiative
- Question 1 asks Utahns if they are willing to pay more at the pump to help fund education, local roads
- Full Medicaid expansion now in Utah voters' hands after years of lawmaker balking
- Proposition 4 backers say independent redistricting commission helps voters pick their politicians
Our most popular stories:
- One of the highest performing elementary schools in Utah is off the beaten path and a Title 1 school
- Herbert: North Ogden mayor killed in Afghanistan was 'personification of love' for God, family, country
- After narrow, gut-wrenching loss at Boise State, BYU’s bowl hopes hanging in the balance
- Dick Harmon: Why BYU came up just short against Boise State
- 'No limit to what's in it': Sweeto Burrito is filling its tortillas with ridiculous things. And it works
A look at the national headlines:
- Election night viewers' guide: How the midterms will unfold, hour by hour [CNN]
- Iran sanctions explained: U.S. goals, and the view from Tehran [The New York Times]
- North Korea's Kim Jong Un gets 'first official portrait' [BBC News]
- Cigar-shaped interstellar object may have been an alien probe, Harvard paper claims [CNN]
- The migrant caravan has reached Mexico City [BuzzFeed News]