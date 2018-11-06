Kristin Murphy, Deseret News
Anika Isom chants at the Utah Will Vote Rally on the steps of the state Capitol in Salt Lake City on Monday, Nov. 5, 2018.

SALT LAKE CITY — Here’s a look at the news for Nov. 6.

Here is everything you need to know about voting in Utah’s 2018 election.

Utah Gov. Gary Herbert cites scripture to defend a Democrat against a religious freedom ad. Read more.

The fallen Utah mayor killed in Afghanistan had one final message: vote. Read more.

These two Utah booksellers are protesting an Amazon-owned company. Read more.

Utah teens met at the State Capitol to share excitement and rally for voting. Read more.

The Utah Jazz lost their fourth straight game, losing 124-111 to the Toronto Raptors. Here’s what happened.

A look at the ballot initiatives for Utah.

Our most popular stories:

Comment on this story

A look at the national headlines:

  • Election night viewers' guide: How the midterms will unfold, hour by hour [CNN]
  • North Korea's Kim Jong Un gets 'first official portrait' [BBC News]
  • Cigar-shaped interstellar object may have been an alien probe, Harvard paper claims [CNN]
Herb Scribner
Herb Scribner Herb Scribner is a writer for DeseretNews.com.
Add a comment