SALT LAKE CITY — Here’s a look at the news for Nov. 6.

Here is everything you need to know about voting in Utah’s 2018 election.

Utah Gov. Gary Herbert cites scripture to defend a Democrat against a religious freedom ad. Read more.

The fallen Utah mayor killed in Afghanistan had one final message: vote. Read more.

These two Utah booksellers are protesting an Amazon-owned company. Read more.

Utah teens met at the State Capitol to share excitement and rally for voting. Read more.

The Utah Jazz lost their fourth straight game, losing 124-111 to the Toronto Raptors. Here’s what happened.

A look at the ballot initiatives for Utah.

Our most popular stories:

A look at the national headlines:

Election night viewers' guide: How the midterms will unfold, hour by hour [CNN]

Iran sanctions explained: U.S. goals, and the view from Tehran [The New York Times]

North Korea's Kim Jong Un gets 'first official portrait' [BBC News]

Cigar-shaped interstellar object may have been an alien probe, Harvard paper claims [CNN]