WEST VALLEY CITY — A man was carjacked at knifepoint early Tuesday after he said he was trying to meet up with a woman, but three men showed up instead, police said.

The man told officers he had made arrangements on a social media app to meet a woman in a parking lot near 4000 South and Redwood Road, said West Valley Police Lt. Todd Gray. Gray did not know what app the man used or what kind of meeting was arranged for that time of the morning.

About 5:20 a.m. the man arrived at the parking lot. But instead of a woman, three men showed up, brandished a knife and took his car, Gray said.

Police were looking Tuesday for the man's black Chevy Impala. No arrests have been made.