The West Coast Conference has named five BYU runners to its 2018 Cross Country All-Academic Team.

From the men’s team, the WCC honored Clayton Young, Clayson Shumway and Jacob Heslington. Erica Birk-Jarvis and Olivia Hoj were both named to the women’s All-Academic Team. This is Young’s third year in a row receiving this honor and Hoj’s second year.

Danny Carney and Madelyn Dickson also received honorable mentions for their respective teams.

Each WCC All-Academic Team consists of 10 athletes from schools representing the WCC. To be considered for one of the All-Academic teams, a student-athlete must maintain at least a 3.20 cumulative GPA while being a significant contributor to his or her respective team. The student-athlete must also participate in at least 50 percent of the season’s races and have at least sophomore academic eligibility.