SALT LAKE CITY — Sorry DreamWorks, but Donkey from "Shrek" has nothing on his Irish cousin’s singing voice.

What's going on: According to BBC, Harriet the Donkey could never “hee haw” like other donkeys. In fact, up until a few weeks ago, it was believed that she was completely mute.

In a video that has gone viral, Harriet is shown making a noise that sounds similar to opera singing.

Martin Stanton, a neighbor who visits the donkey regularly, discovered Harriet’s new talent a few weeks ago when he was bringing her a snack.

"As I walked towards her, I started recording — and I think she was excited to see me, because she knew I'd have treats," he said, according to BBC. "Then this sound came out and it cracked me up. I hadn't heard it before and I just thought it was brilliant.

Watch the video below:

Unexpected talent, unexpected reaction: Stanton shared the video of Harriet on Facebook, thinking it would get a few laughs. He was not expecting it to become so popular.