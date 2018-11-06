With the Cougars and their fans still smarting from the way things ended against Boise State, Cougar Insiders Jeff Call, Dick Harmon and Brandon Gurney break down the game’s final series — in particular the final play — and hear from offensive coordinator Jeff Grimes about where things went awry. They’ll also look ahead to this week’s game against UMass, talk BYU basketball and the Cougars’ opener against No. 7 Nevada, and discuss what hot BYU recruits to have on the radar during this week’s high school football semifinals at Rice-Eccles Stadium.

