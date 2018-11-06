An interesting visitor showed up to the Utah Jazz game Monday night as they played the Toronto Raptors at Vivint Arena.

Rick Pitino, who had great on-court success at the collegiate level and also coached in the NBA but was implicated in college basketball's "pay for play" scandal last year and let go by Louisville, was in Salt Lake City to visit a number of former players.

Social media posts show Pitino saw UVU head men's basketball coach Mark Pope, who he coached at Kentucky, Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell and Salt Lake City Stars guard Trey Lewis, both of whom he coached at Louisville.

Visiting @spidadmitchell with one of my favorite players from the championship UK team @CoachMarkPope pic.twitter.com/wW4t6Z5mLj — Rick Pitino (@RealPitino) November 6, 2018

Delon Wright wears sweet Utah jacket

Prior to Monday's game, a photo was posted on the Raptors' Twitter account of guard Delon Wright, who starred at the University of Utah, wearing a sweet Utes jacket.

A short video of him in the jacket was posted on the main NBA account as well.

Elsewhere in the category of former University of Utah players in the NBA with stellar fashion, Kyle Kuzma rocked a Kobe Bryant jersey on Sunday before the Los Angeles Lakers took on Toronto.

For the record, Kuzma led the Lakers in scoring, but the Raptors got the win.

Other links

And finally...

Nov. 2 marked the 28th anniversary of the first game ever played outside North America by two teams from a major sports league, as the Jazz took on the Phoenix Suns in Tokyo, Japan.

A global sports milestone took place on this date in 1990 with the first regular season game for a major American professional sports league outside North America. Here are highlights of the @utahjazz and @Suns in the Land of the Rising Sun in Tokyo, Japanhttps://t.co/rA7hplQuS8 — Jonathan Horowitz (@jjhorowitz) November 2, 2018

A video posted on Twitter last week primarily featured highlights from the game of Suns big man Tom Chambers, who was born in Ogden, then played collegiately for the Runnin' Utes and played for the Jazz from 1993-1995.