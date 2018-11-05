WOODS CROSS — A man was critically injured Monday night in a fire at a Woods Cross home, firefighters said.

When crews were called to the home, 1375 S. 1100 West, they found it engulfed in flames. Neighbors reported the man might be inside, officials said.

Firefighters had difficulty getting to him because the house had a lot of contents inside, firefighters said, but they were able to pull him out. He was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

Additional information about the fire and the man who was injured was not immediately available.