SALT LAKE CITY—The Utah Jazz were awful defensively and bad offensively as they lost their fourth straight game Monday night. This time it was a 124-111 defeat at the hands of the Toronto Raptors in a game that wasn’t as close as that score indicates.

Here are three takeaways from the game:

The Jazz (4-6) once again started slow defensively, but it turned terrible in the second quarter as the Raptors scored 20 points in the final 4:01 of the frame to flip a three-point deficit into an 11-point advantage at halftime. The lead then ballooned to 20 halfway through the third quarter as Toronto scored another 20 points through the first 6:35 of the stanza.

Utah was also bad offensively, as it shot 44 percent from the field, 26 percent from behind the 3-point line and 66 percent from the free-throw line.

The Raptors capitalized off a bunch of missed shots from the Jazz by getting out and running for easy baskets themselves. Toronto finished with just a 22-17 advantage in the statistic, but the Jazz cut into the deficit after the game was already out of reach.

