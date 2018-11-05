Toronto Raptors center Greg Monroe (15) and Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert (27) reach for the rebound during an NBA game at the Vivint Smart Home Arena in Salt Lake City on Monday, Nov. 5, 2018.
SALT LAKE CITY—The Utah Jazz were awful defensively and bad offensively as they lost their fourth straight game Monday night. This time it was a 124-111 defeat at the hands of the Toronto Raptors in a game that wasn’t as close as that score indicates.

Here are three takeaways from the game:

  • The Jazz (4-6) once again started slow defensively, but it turned terrible in the second quarter as the Raptors scored 20 points in the final 4:01 of the frame to flip a three-point deficit into an 11-point advantage at halftime. The lead then ballooned to 20 halfway through the third quarter as Toronto scored another 20 points through the first 6:35 of the stanza.
  • Utah was also bad offensively, as it shot 44 percent from the field, 26 percent from behind the 3-point line and 66 percent from the free-throw line.
  • The Raptors capitalized off a bunch of missed shots from the Jazz by getting out and running for easy baskets themselves. Toronto finished with just a 22-17 advantage in the statistic, but the Jazz cut into the deficit after the game was already out of reach.

Next 3

  • Wednesday, Nov. 7, vs. Dallas (2-7), 7 p.m. MDT
  • Friday, Nov. 9, vs. Boston (6-3), 7 p.m. MDT
  • Monday, Nov. 12 at Memphis (5-3), 6 p.m. MDT
Ryan McDonald Ryan McDonald is a sports reporter at DeseretNews.com
