PROVO — In the end, BYU’s game against Boise State last Saturday on the blue turf came down to one drive, then one play.

When freshman quarterback Zach Wilson was swarmed under at the Bronco 4-yard line as time expired, the Cougars’ upset bid after was quashed and resulted in a bitter 21-16 setback.

“Heartbreak,” is how fullback Brayden El-Bakri described the mood of his team at that moment.

“There’s no other way to put it. It’s something that you never think would happen after you get the ball back and you go all the way down there,” he said. “You’re like, ‘It’s in the bag. We’ve got this. We have the plays that we need. We’ve practiced what we need to do. We’re going to get it done.’ Then not being able to get it done is kind of like a stab to the back, like all your hard work was for nothing.”

“I really felt like we should have won that game and we lost it,” offensive coordinator Jeff Grimes said Monday on his "Coordinators Corner" show. “We didn’t execute and made too many mistakes. That makes it hurt even worse.”

BYU’s final drive, which began with a 59-yard screen pass from Wilson to Matt Hadley, marked the eighth time the Cougars had marched into BSU territory. But they ended up scoring only one touchdown on the night.

It’s a concerning trend for BYU, which has scored just one TD in its last two games.

“In comparison to last week, we made a huge improvement as far as gaining yards and getting the ball in the red zone,” said coach Kalani Sitake. “Now, we didn’t finish the plays. We didn’t finish the drives. We need to have more efficiency and more success in the red zone.”

That final drive prompted a bunch of questions in regard to play-calling and clock management.

BYU had first-and-goal at the Boise State 5-yard line with 58 seconds remaining. Grimes, who was calling plays from the press box instead of the field for the first time this season, dialed up a run play up the middle for Hadley, which gained zero yards. Then 33 seconds ran off the clock, followed by another Hadley run for no gain again. BSU called timeout with 15 seconds on the clock.

On fourth-and-2 from the 5-yard line, Wilson ran for a first down to the BSU 2-yard line. On first down, Wilson spiked the ball, setting up fourth-and-2 with seven seconds remaining as the Broncos called timeout again.

On the last play, Wilson had options to throw to either Talon Shumway or Dylan Collie. Wilson took the snap and scrambled briefly before getting sacked. Game over.

Why didn’t Wilson throw the ball away quickly in order to get two plays instead of one?

“We always give the quarterback instruction on what the situation is there. He’s a young guy that certainly gave us a chance to win that game,” Grimes said. “However, he makes mistakes sometimes, too. He wishes he could have had that one back. That was the first thing he said to me after the game. Certainly, the intention’s there of a quick throw or a throwaway and then another play. We had the next play in mind, as a matter of fact.”

Grimes defended the play call on the last play.

“There was poor protection; we missed a block. However, the ball should have been gone by then … He should have let the ball go. Zach’s a guy that you love if he’s a basketball player and he makes that last-second shot, freelancing a little bit. But he’s also that guy sometimes that you might be frustrated with because he didn’t follow the design as well as he could have,” Grimes said. “But I don’t attribute that to him in any way being stubborn or un-coachable. He’s just young. He’s still learning how to play the game within limits. What you love about him is, he’s that guy that wants to take the last-second shot. He needs to learn what the limits are to what he can do and what other players can do if he’ll just play within the offense.”

Grimes explained that a part of the reason for the struggles in the red zone the last two weeks can be attributed to the youth of the offense, which features five starting freshmen, including Wilson, as well as the change of offensive philosophy with Wilson taking the snaps.

Sitake praised Wilson’s overall performance.

“Zach could have had time for two plays in that last series but we wouldn’t have been down there if it hadn’t been for him, either,” he said. “We wouldn’t have been in that position if he wasn’t the guy to make the plays that he made. There were enough mistakes to go around for a lot of people to take blame for the loss, including myself.”

The way Sitake sees it, the outcome at Boise State “shouldn’t have come down to the last play or the last drive … A lot of focus comes back to that last drive. I’ll go more to the 58 minutes before that. But I’ll evaluate everything with the decisions I made as the head coach with timeout usage and when’s the right time to do it. I’m sure the offensive coaches will talk about the play calls in the red zone, especially on that last drive. We’re going to make improvements.”

• • •

BYU (4-5) at UMass (4-6)