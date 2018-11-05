The Utah Utes on Monday received their first local commitment for the Class of 2019, as Bingham Miners linebacker Junior Tafuna announced his pledge via Twitter.

According to 247Sports, the 6-foot-4, 240-pound Tafuna also holds scholarship offers from in-state schools BYU and Utah State, as well as Oregon and Nebraska. He is listed as a 3-star prospect by the site.

Tafuna leads the Miners in tackles this season with 52, and he has 133 for his career, along with three sacks (one this season). He becomes the eighth player to commit to the Utes as part of their 2019 class.

Tafuna will play this Thursday on the field he's primed to call home during college, as the Miners will face the American Fork Cavemen in the 6A semifinals at Rice-Eccles Stadium.

Kickoff is set for 11 a.m.