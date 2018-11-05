South Summit (10-1) vs. Grand (8-3)

2A state championship

Saturday, 11 a.m. (at Weber State)

Parry’s Power Guide: South Summit by 14

All-time series: South Summit leads 15-3

Coach vs. coach: South Summit’s Mike Grajek leads Grand’s Dennis Wells, 1-0

Last meeting: Nov. 7, 2017 – South Summit 47, Grand 9 (2A semifinals)

Styles will collide in the 2A state championship this weekend at Weber State.

Top-ranked and defending champion South Summit features an explosive spread offense that usually buries teams early, whereas Grand prefers an old-school blue-collar approach of running the football and defense.

A year ago in the 2A semifinals, South Summit cruised to a 47-9 win over injury-riddled Grand, and it will probably only take a couple of possessions in Saturday’s 11 a.m. title game to see if the Red Devils have any hope of flipping the script.

“That’s probably the key issue. You don’t want to fall behind too much early cause that can take you out of your game plan. That’s one of the key points is getting off to a good start,” said Grand coach Dennis Wells. “We just want the game to be close to have a chance to win it in the fourth quarter.”

Grand will need to play a perfect game both offensively and defensively to have a chance. Its offense will need to sustain long drives to keep South Summit’s explosive offense on the sideline, but just as important its defense can’t afford to give up huge chunk plays to the Wildcats.

“I’ve always told our kids our offense has probably the best chance to beat them because if our offense is on the field theirs isn’t,” said Wells.

In Grand’s 10-0 semifinal win over Beaver last week it ran 75 offensive plays to just 37 for Beaver. Against South Summit, however, those long drives need to end in points which rarely happened against the Beavers.

In the other semifinal game at Timpview High School last Saturday it took juggernaut South Summit a while to get going, but it eventually pulled away from Millard for the 34-10 win.

Millard threw some wrinkles defensively at South Summit, while coach Mike Grajek acknowledges caught his team off guard. He said his team needs to be ready for anything in the championship.

“We hope that no one can give us problems, but we saw something that we’d never seen before this weekend and I’m sure (Grand) watched the film and they’re going to try and do some of the stuff that Millard did. Millard causes a lot of indecision on our part,” said Grajek.

South Summit eventually started taking what the defense was giving, which on Saturday resulted in four rushing touchdowns for QB Kael Atkinson. The four rushing touchdowns were a new career high for Atkinson.

“They’re a challenge because their quarterback is what makes that offense work because he can take off at any time and he’s gone, and he can hit any receiver in stride,” said Wells.

South Summit has numerous other offensive weapons which make it difficult for defenses to simply key on just Atkinson.

Most of those players were watching from the sideline last year as South Summit rolled to an undefeated championship season, but Grajek said they’re excited for their moment in the spotlight.

“Only a handful played in the state championship last year, and these kids want to put their stamp on it and they’ve worked hard to get there. I’m proud of them,” said Grajek.

South Summit is making a sixth straight title game appearance, owning a 3-2 record in those previous appearances.

…….

South Summit statistical breakdown

(Note: Individual stats not yet submitted for semifinal win)

Scoring offense: 41.2 ppg (1st in 2A)

Scoring defense: 13.7 ppg (1st in 2A)

Passing leader: Kael Atkinson (172-260, 66.2%, 2,777 yards, 34 TDs, 7 INTs)

Rushing leaders: Hagen Miles (29 carries, 266 yards, 4 TDs), Kael Atkinson (49 carries, 251 yards, 6 TDs)

Receiving leaders: Jared Dansie (70 rec., 1,027 yards, 12 TDs), McCall Rose (38 rec., 633 yards, 4 TDs)

Tackles leaders: Stats not provided

Sack leaders: Stats not provided

Interception leaders: Stats not provided

…….

Grand statistical breakdown

Scoring offense: 25.9 ppg (5th in 2A)

Scoring defense: 14.3 ppg (2nd in 2A)

Passing leader: Bryant Troutt (30-77, 39.0%, 461 yards, 4 TDs, 10 INTs)

Rushing leaders: Bryant Troutt (183 carries, 996 yards, 15 TDs), Corbin Arbon (107 carries, 805 yards, 8 TDs)

Receiving leaders: Stacy Randall (15 rec., 439 yards, 4 TDs)

Tackles leaders: Brayden Troutt (83 tackles), Austin Johnson (67 tackles)

Sack leaders: Jarett Reidhead (4 sacks)

Interception leaders: Bailey Shelton (6 INTs)

…….

Felt’s Facts for South Summit High School

Head Coach: 2016-current — Mike Grajek (32-3)

All-time record: 394-332-8 (81 years)

Region championships: 12 (1925, 1971, 1972, 1973, 1974, 2000, 2009 co, 2013 co, 2014, 2015, 2017, 2018)

Playoff appearances: 42

Current playoff appearance streak: 10 (2009-2018)

All-time playoff record: 56-34

State championships: 7 (1977, 1978, 1984, 1988, 2013, 2014, 2017)

State championship record: 7-9

…….

Felt’s Facts for Grand High School

Head Coach: 2002-current — Dennis Wells (92-90)

All-time record: 432-384-18 (98 years)

Region championships: 24 (1923, 1925, 1927, 1928, 1929, 1932, 1950, 1952, 1955, 1956, 1957, 1962, 1963, 1964, 1969, 1970, 1971, 1972, 1973, 1974, 1984 co, 1995 co, 2005 co, 2018 co)

Playoff appearances: 53

Current playoff appearance streak: 4 (2015-2018)

All-time playoff record: 33-51

State championships: 1 (2005)

State championship record: 1-6