For the second time in three weeks, Dixie State quarterback Michael Sanders has been named the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference Offensive Player of the Week.

Sanders led Dixie State (6-4, 6-3 RMAC) to the paramount victory of its Division II era on Saturday, a 52-45 triumph over No. 6 Colorado School of Mines. Sanders directed a DSU attack that finished with 632 yards of total offense, completing 31-of-48 passes for 553 yards and five touchdowns with no interceptions. Sanders bested his own single-game passing record after passing for 527 yards at Chadron State just two weeks ago. The five touchdown passes also tied the DSU single-game touchdown passes record as Sanders becomes just the third DSU quarterback, and the first since 2013, to pass for five touchdowns in a game.

The award marks Sanders’ second RMAC Player of the Week award, after earning the honor on Oct. 22.

Dixie State closes the 2018 season on Saturday at Adams State in Alamosa, Colorado. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m.