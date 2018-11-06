Utah State women’s basketball begins its 2018-19 season on Tuesday as the Aggies take on Washington State in Pullman, Washington, on Tuesday, Nov. 6, at 8 p.m. MT.

Tuesday's game will be streamed via the Pac-12 network. Radio coverage will be provided by 92.3 KBLU with Jaden Johnson on the play-by-play. Live stats and play-by-play information will be available through Stat Broadcast, while updates will also be provided through the team’s social media outlets. Links to each option will be available online prior to every game.

The game marks the season opener for both programs. Last season, the Cougars posted a 10-20 record, including 3-14 in Pac-12 play. Washington State returns six letterwinners, including three starters, and welcomes five newcomers to its roster. Redshirt junior forward Borislava Hristova is the Cougars’ top returning player after averaging 17.8 points, 4.0 rebounds and 1.0 blocks per game.

Kamie Ethridge was named head coach of Washington State in April 2018 after spending four seasons as the head coach at the University of Northern Colorado. Ethridge holds a career record of 83-44 in four years as a Division I head basketball coach.

The only previous meeting between the two teams was almost 39 years ago when the Aggies defeated the Cougars, 84-68, on February 5, 1980, in Logan.

The Aggies return 10 letterwinners from last year’s roster, including all five starters. Among the returners are junior guard Olivia West, who led the Aggies with 12.3 points per game; junior guard/forward Shannon Dufficy, who led the Aggies with 8.2 rebounds per game; junior guard Eliza West, who averaged a team-best 4.4 assists per game; senior guard Rachel Brewster, who led the team with 1.4 steals per game and senior center Deja Mason, who averaged 1.7 blocks per game.