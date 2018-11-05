SALT LAKE CITY — More than 30 million Americans have already voted in the midterm elections, CNN reports. And those numbers are coming a day before Election Day.

At least 31 million people voted early nationwide. That’s 19 million more than who voted early in the 2014 midterms. And it’s more than the 22 million early votes cast in the 2014 midterm elections, according to CNN.

Utah has seen high voter turnout already, too, according to the Deseret News. About 550,000 people voted as of Friday afternoon, which represents about 40 percent of registered voters in the Beehive State.

Early and prospective voters aren’t being shy about what it’s like to vote this year. A new meme has circulated throughout social media that shows people showing what they looked like when they voted in 2016 vs. voting in 2018.

The meme uses pop culture images to poke fun at the length of time between the 2016 election and now.

Here are some of the shared posts.

Me voting in 2016 vs Me voting in 2018 pic.twitter.com/usBhMokVu7 — David Gardner (@byDavidGardner) November 5, 2018

Me voting in 2016 vs me voting in 2018 pic.twitter.com/kbKsLpHtsX — Mark W. (@marqualler) November 5, 2018

Me voting in 2016 vs. me voting in 2018 pic.twitter.com/JBmY0jvnun — C.M. Valencourt 🌈 From the Ashes is OUT NOW! (@cmvalencourt) November 5, 2018

Me voting in 2016 vs me voting in 2018 pic.twitter.com/5uZIJctjY0 — JAA (@innajunglestyle) November 5, 2018

Me voting in 2016 vs me voting in 2018. pic.twitter.com/sDqVcsJRN0 — Dave DuFour (@DaveDuFourNBA) November 5, 2018

me voting in 2016 vs me voting in 2018 pic.twitter.com/x4oVF5fTGc — Eric Spreng (@ericspreng) November 5, 2018

me voting in 2016 vs. me voting in 2018 pic.twitter.com/wBg3vGk7A4 — Jon Friedman (@friedmanjon) November 5, 2018

Me voting in 2016 vs Me voting in 2018 pic.twitter.com/B3oD2kqw42 — Sadassa Ulna (@sadassa_ulna) November 5, 2018

Me voting in 2016 vs me voting in 2018 pic.twitter.com/Pkqcyvsge2 — Katie Landreth (@Katie_landreth) November 5, 2018

Me voting in 2016 vs me voting in 2018 pic.twitter.com/xLN1VSnbwI — regulargirlmn (@regulargirlmn) November 5, 2018

Me voting in 2016 vs me voting in 2018 pic.twitter.com/eD5KUK3ZvB — Macy’s Thanksgiving (@macyarcher) November 5, 2018

Me voting in 2016 vs me voting in 2018 pic.twitter.com/wM8l1uGvLe — Jennifer Reitman (@JenniferReitman) November 5, 2018

Me before the 2016 election vs me before the 2018 election pic.twitter.com/rG8BOHv1Rt — Lauren Duca (@laurenduca) November 5, 2018