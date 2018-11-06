There have been many caravans of immigrants who trekked thousands of miles to reach a promised land, and as they traveled most carried only the meager necessities of survival.

Many were fleeing violence, political and religious persecution and only wanted to carve out a better life for themselves and their families. Many were businessmen, craftsmen, cobblers, masons, laborers and carpenters willing to earn a living through the sweat of their brow, and many of them were women and children. Most of the citizens of this state are the grandchildren and great-grandchildren of these immigrants and enjoy the benefits of those making the long, dangerous and sometimes deadly trek, lest you forget from where your comfort and position began.

What we hear now is that there is no more room for immigrants of color or origin or the seekers of a better tomorrow. What we hear is, “certain immigrants” should be met with cages and the barrel of a gun. What we hear is that immigrants are no longer welcome into the promised land.

What I have not seen in the statement, “give me your tired, your poor, your huddled masses yearning to breathe free” is a limit number for refugees. I believe as Christians and Americans we should welcome vetted immigrants with dignity and hope.

Lord knows in my chapel there are too many empty seats.

Abel Saiz

Sandy