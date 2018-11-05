I agree with Diane Wagner's letter ("President Trump is 'tough love' in action," Oct. 31).

There are too many haters, foul, unhappy people who believe President Trump is anything but good for our country. Negative and ugly comments directed toward our president need to stop. If we make him look bad, that in turn makes us look even worse. I am ashamed of those who bash the highest office in our country. Help one, help all of those who are in this country, those who come here through the legal process. No other country allows illegal immigrants to march in and get the perks the United States hands out. I am proud of President Trump, he has and is doing what he said he would. Haters are jealous, insecure in their own skin. It shows by the horrible way they act and speak.

I was taught if I could not say anything nice I should keep my mouth shut. I was taught to respect authority and respect the office of the U.S. president. I have not been a fan of recent past presidents. I respected their position and supported them because they were our president. When people speak negatively and spew hate, it speaks volumes of their character, integrity and concern for one another.

Unite as a strong people and strong country. Support our leaders. Respect our president. We are on the same team. Give the man a chance. Personally I think Trump thrives on the bashers and is a bigger man for it. It rolls off his back like water off a duck.

Jody Kaval

Park City