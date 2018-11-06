Hate: the devil's tool.

Given today's news, I see the devil's tool of hate is becoming more infectious than ever. This emotion is so deceitful, people who have it do not see it in themselves.

Hate acts like cancer. Real cancers can metastasize long distances and you have no idea where it will show up. Hate's behavior acts in random fashion of terrorist attacks, mass shootings and crime. This evil disease has no bounds, it has infected the hearts of whites, blacks, Hispanics, Republicans, Democrats, conservatives, liberals, U.S. citizens, immigrants, veterans, Christians, Jews, Muslims and atheists; they all have done evil acts.

Real cancers spread through the blood, and it's the blood that feeds these pathogens to keep alive. When we bounce hate back against those who hate us, we are feeding this hate-filled evil. To remedy this, we should adopt the wisdom of why we ought to "turn the other cheek."

Hate spreads through our media, political speeches and tweets; no border wall can be built high enough to block the hate-filled airways that transcend any barriers. Real cancers can only live in good cells, to which it makes these living entities go bad.

To paraphrase two famous quotes, "if the Republicans and Democrats loved this country more than they hate liberals and conservatives, our nation would be better off," and "the only thing we have to hate is hate itself."

The devil must have our souls. As such, we should hate hate itself and not each other. Let's defeat this devil before it destroys us.

David Thelen

Ogden