SALT LAKE CITY — It's unclear where Amazon will put its second headquarters. And there's been some developments this week.

New scoop: The Wall Street Journal reported Monday that Amazon will divide HQ2 by two cities rather than just one. Read more.

Over the weekend: The Washington Post reportedover the weekend that Amazon is closing in on northern Virginia as a location for its second headquarters.

The Post cited unnamed sources, who said Amazon is looking at Crystal City, Virginia, for its second headquarters.

The report said, “the discussions were more detailed than those the company has had regarding other locations in northern Virginia and some other cities nationally, adding to speculation that the site in Arlington County is a front-runner to land the online retail giant’s second North American headquarters and its 50,000 jobs.”

More evidence: JBG Smith, a top real estate developer in that area, pulled leasing locations in that area, too, igniting rumors that Amazon will move its location to Virginia, USA Today reports.

Timing: Amazon is thinking about when to time an announcement on the new location, according to The Washington Post. It's unclear when Amazon will make the official announcement.

But: Mike Grella, Amazon's director of economic development of public policy, slammed the report in a tweet over the weekend, saying that Crystal City isn't necessarily the location.

“Memo to the genius leaking info about Crystal City, VA as #HQ2 selection. You’re not doing Crystal City, VA any favors. And stop treating the NDA you signed like a used napkin,” the tweet said.

as an Amazon spokesman said, where Jeff flies to and doesn’t fly to says nothing about #HQ2 cities. The search team has earned his trust and the highest use of his time isn’t looking at vacant buildings and land- he has a company to run. -#Amazon https://t.co/eaWmyv6YHF — Mike Grella (@MikeGrella) November 3, 2018

Bigger picture: No one's really sure where Amazon will put its second headquarters, though the announcement will come at the end of the year.