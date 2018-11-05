Milford (11-0) vs. Duchesne (8-4)

1A state championship

Saturday, 1:30 p.m. (at Weber State)

Parry’s Power Guide: Milford by 8

All-time series: Duchesne leads 21-8

Coach vs. coach: Duchesne’s Jerry Cowan leads Milford’s Thane Marshall, 6-2

Last meeting: Sept. 21, 2018 – Milford 26, Duchesne 13

If geographical proximity is a key element of a rivalry, the matchup between the Duchesne Eagles and Milford Tigers probably doesn’t qualify as one, as the schools are nearly 300 miles apart.

But if regular meetings in key moments is a characteristic, the programs are certainly on their way to forming one. They’ve met in the playoffs three straight years, including in last year’s state championship game, which the Tigers won, 28-14 (the Eagles won the 2016 title).

On Saturday afternoon, they’ll meet yet again for all the marbles at Weber State, and while it might be cliche to say, the showdown is truly primed to be a clash of styles, especially in the way the teams like to move the ball offensively.

“Probably exact opposites, if you wanted to be more precise,” Eagles head coach Jerry Cowan observed.

Milford, the defending champion, features a prolific attack led by junior quarterback Bryson Barnes, who Cowan called “a once-in-a-generation” signal caller. Even before the Tigers beat Monticello 70-22 in the semifinals to remain undefeated on the year, they were averaging 40.9 points per game.

“It’s really tough with those guys because it’s very few times, especially at this level of football, where you can find a kid like they have,” Cowan said. “If you blitz him, he gets rid of the ball quick. If you don’t blitz him, he sits in the pocket and buys time and picks you apart, so it’s really tough. You’ve got to mix it up on him. You’ve got to do your best to make it tough on him as far as giving him different looks.”

On the other side, the Eagles have long preferred to rely on the run game and ball control offensively, and this year they’ve averaged just over 18 points per contest en route to an 8-4 record.

“We can’t let them have 10-minute drives,” Milford head coach Thane Marshall said. “We’ve got to have some three-and-outs. We’ve got to have some stops and get our offense back on the field. You can’t score if your offense is on the bench because Duchesne’s not going to turn the ball over. They’re too good of a team to do that. They’re not going to beat themselves. You’re going to have to come out and you’re going to have to play ball to beat them.”

Defensively is where there is more commonality between the two sides, as perennially stout Duchesne has surrendered exactly 14 points per game (including just 6.6 in their last five, all of which were wins), and Milford isn’t far behind at exactly 16 points per contest.

The Tigers won the teams’ regular-season meeting 26-13 on Sept. 21 in Duchesne, although their point total was the fewest they scored in a game all year.

“They’re a good defensive ball team,” Marshall said of the Eagles. “They’re going to come at you, they’re going to put pressure on you, they’re going to cover you. I’m just glad that we have the receivers that we have. You can’t just try to shut down one.”

Of his offense, Cowan said, “We’ve had a hard time scoring points this year, to be honest. We’ve struggled a little bit, but we’re playing better now than we have all year...we’ve got to find a way to keep the clock running and keep the ball in our hands and try to get some long drives, and when we get a chance to get a big play, we’ve got to get it.”

Kickoff on Saturday is set for 1:30 p.m.

Milford statistical breakdown

(Note: Individual stats don’t include semifinal game)

Scoring offense: 43.5 ppg (1st in 1A)

Scoring defense: 16.0 ppg (3rd in 1A)

Passing leader: Bryson Barnes (128-226, 56.6%, 2,413 yards, 42 TDs, 5 INTs)

Rushing leaders: Bryson Barnes (131 carries, 617 yards, 11 TDs), Bret Beebe (74 carries, 518 yards, 8 TDs)

Receiving leaders: Paxton Henrie (48 rec., 912 yards, 24 TDs), Karson Wunderlich (29 rec., 523 yards, 5 TDs)

Tackles leaders: Alec Williams (89 tackles), Gage Griffiths (73 tackles)

Sack leaders: Alec Williams (8 sacks), Russell Walker (8 sacks)

Interception leaders: Bret Beebe (3 INTs)

Duchesne statistical breakdown

Scoring offense: 18.9 ppg (5th in 1A)

Scoring defense: 14.0 ppg (1st in 1A)

Passing leader: Kason Grant (64-172, 37.2%, 1,034 yards, 5 TDs, 17 INTs)

Rushing leaders: Skyler Ford (152 carries, 854 yards, 5 TDs), Jaren Mortensen (78 carries, 431 yards, 9 TDs)

Receiving leaders: Gavin Davis (33 rec., 611 yards, 3 TDs)

Tackles leaders: Dillon Moon (91 tackles), Jaren Mortensen (60 tackles)

Sack leaders: Ryker Blackburn (9 sacks)

Interception leaders: Gavin Davis (4 INTs), Jaren Mortensen (3 INTs)

Felt’s Facts for Milford High School

Head Coach: 2014-current — Thane Marshall (38-16)

All-time record: 245-393-11 (77 years)

Region championships: 5 (1990, 1991, 1999 co, 2017, 2018)

Playoff appearances: 33

Current playoff appearance streak: 10 (2009-2018)

All-time playoff record: 18-30

State championships: 2 (1993, 2017)

State championship record: 2-1

Felt’s Facts for Duchesne High School

Head Coach: 2012-current — Jerry Cowan (108-31)

All-time record: 265-211-1 (48 years)

Region championships: 15 (1983 co, 1984, 1985, 1986, 1988, 1989, 1990, 2006, 2010, 2012, 2013, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018)

Playoff appearances: 39

Current playoff appearance streak: 19 (2000-2018)

All-time playoff record: 37-32

State championships: 6 (2006, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2016)

State championship record: 6-4