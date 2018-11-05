SALT LAKE CITY — The Salt Palace Convention Center will be lit up in teal on Thursday to raise awareness of Alzheimer’s as part of the Alzheimer’s Foundation of America’s Light the World in Teal program.

The annual program, held in November as part of Alzheimer’s Awareness Month, aims to shine a spotlight on Alzheimer’s disease and show support for the millions of people affected by it.

“We thank the Salt Palace Convention Center for helping to bring the battle against Alzheimer’s disease to the forefront and inspiring others to join the fight,” Charles J. Fuschillo Jr., the foundation’s president and CEO, said in a statement. “From the most iconic buildings to those in small towns throughout the country, every site that is going teal for Alzheimer’s awareness on November 8th is helping to enlighten people about this growing health epidemic which is affecting millions of families.”

The Salt Lake City landmark will be joined by nearly 300 other sites across the country and around the world in “going teal.” This is the fifth year of the foundation’s Light the World in Teal campaign and the largest number of participating landmarks since the program’s inception.