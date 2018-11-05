SALT LAKE CITY — A street is closed while firefighters and public utilities workers are trying to fix a large water main break in Salt Lake City.

The main break occurred early Monday afternoon in the area of Third Avenue and 150 East. During the incident, videos shared by the Salt Lake City Fire Department show water shooting between 30 and 35 feet in the air from a large hole in the road.

About 2:20 p.m., the fire department said water had been shut off and public utility workers were fixing the problem.

The area is closed to traffic from Canyon Road to A Street while officials work in the area.

The incident did not require evacuations. No injuries have been reported, firefighters said.