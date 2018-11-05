SALT LAKE CITY — Eating a hamburger upside down is definitely a life hack you’ll want to remember.

What’s going on:Vox’s Rachel Sugar reported on a new life hack that calls for you to flip your burger upside down so that the sesame bun is the bottom and your typical bottom bun is on top.

Sugar’s report is based on expert Grand Thompson’s proposed hack, which he first shared in a YouTube video.

Why does this work?: Thompson says it’s because the top bun is twice as thick as the bottom bun, so it’s more durable.

“And because it rests atop the burger, rather than under it, it is less likely to have been weakened by burger juices and/or sauces, which can lead to bottom bun collapse,” according to Vox. “But if you flip the burger, then you have a thicker and therefore more structurally sound base of support for your sandwich.”

This hack will stop unwanted spillages from the bun as well.

“Additionally, if the burger has been constructed in accordance with standard protocol, the lettuce will now be under the patty, rather than on top of it, and so will double as a drip guard to catch errant drops of sauce,” according to Vox.

Not alone: Multiple experts agree that flipping the burger makes sense, CNET reports.