SALT LAKE CITY — About 130 Summit County residents received mail-in election ballots containing return envelopes addressed to San Juan County.

Summit County officials say the error appears to have occurred at the printing office. The ballots themselves are correct, according to the county.

Voters who received the incorrect envelopes should fill out the ballot, sign the envelope and cross out San Juan County and write Summit County. The ballot should the be dropped off at Summit County ballot box or at the county clerk's office at the courthouse in Coalville, according to county officials.

San Juan County is aware of the problem and will forward any ballots that were mailed there and Summit County will still count them.