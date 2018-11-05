SALT LAKE CITY — Utah Department of Human Services has named Brett Peterson as the new director of Juvenile Justice Services. Peterson will take over for Susan Burke, who is retiring.

Prior to his career with the department, Peterson worked as an attorney in the areas of contract and business law, and then with the Utah Department of Corrections. He began his career with human services as an in-house assistant attorney general, where he worked with youth residential providers and staff to reduce silos and improve access to services.

Most recently, Peterson led efforts to streamline an efficient and effective approach to health and safety monitoring, and to drive systemwide solutions to achieve better results for youth and families as director of the licensing office.