DRAPER — Loveland Living Planet Aquarium is teaming up with Best Friends Animal Society to help give animals in local shelters the items they need this holiday season.

Aquarium guests are encouraged to donate items such as cat or dog food, toys, bedding, brushes and other items for homeless pets. For every item donated, guests can get one free admission to Tuki’s Island: Play & Party Center, and they can also enter for a chance to win an Aquarium Family Membership. People can also donate via Best Friends’ Amazon Wish List.

The donation drive, called the Pet Project, runs through Sunday, Nov. 25.

Best Friends Animal Society in Utah leads the No Kill Utah Coalition, comprised of 60 shelters and rescue groups working together to make Utah a no-kill state by 2019. Last year, shelters in Utah took in approximately 58,000 animals.

The aquarium will deliver the donation items to Best Friends on Tuesday, Nov. 27. To learn more, visit thelivingplanet.com/petproject.