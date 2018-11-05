SALT LAKE CITY — October was a bad month for drinking and driving in Utah.

According to statistics from the Utah Highway Patrol, 259 people were arrested and accused of DUI on the state's highways during October, or an 8.2 percent increase over the monthly average for 2018.

The 259 arrests are the second most for any month this year, just below the 276 arrests made in February and equaling the number of arrests for March, according to the UHP.

Troopers and other law enforcement officers throughout the state worked more than 170 extra shifts over Halloween conducting DUI enforcement.

Statewide, there were several extreme cases of intoxicated driving last month that police responded to.

• On Oct. 13, Springdale police were called to look for a BMW that had hit something in the parking lot of a restaurant and fled. When officers spotted the vehicle, it sped away, at one point traveling at 110 mph along state Route 9 and passing other vehicles, including an ambulance, according to charging documents.

The chase ended when the BMW's engine gave out, police say. Aaron Shay Hal Worthen, 22, was intoxicated and extremely belligerent toward officers, at one point yelling at them to shoot him, the charges state. He was charged in 5th District Court with DUI, failing to stop at the command of police, failing to remain at the scene of an accident and other driving crimes.

• That same day in Woods Cross in a separate incident, police were called to a report of a vehicle high centered on a set of railroad tracks.

"The vehicle left the roadway and traveled down the tracks for approximately 50 feet before it became stuck. The passenger side front and rear wheels were deflated," according to a search warrant affidavit.

A 41-year-old woman from Tooele who was initially unconscious was found in the driver's seat, according to charging documents. Witnesses found four young children in the vehicle with the woman and got them out of the car for their safety.

Officers had to carry the woman out of the car and take her to a local hospital.

"Hospital staff stated the defendant was unconscious and wouldn't likely be conscious for a couple of hours based on the level of intoxication," the court documents say.

• In another case, on Oct. 12, a man with a blood alcohol level of 0.36 percent — 4 ½ times the legal limit — was arrested after police say he hit two cars in an apartment complex and attempted to run over two people.

Marvin Timothy Montano, 45, of Sandy, was charged in 3rd District Court with two counts of aggravated assault, a third-degree felony, and DUI, a class A misdemeanor, in addition to eight other charges.