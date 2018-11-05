SANDY — Real Salt Lake accomplished something the Utah Jazz just missed out on in June — a rookie of the year award.

Forward Corey Baird was named MLS Rookie of the Year on Monday after winning 43.88 percent of the vote. He's the first RSL player to win the award.

“It’s amazing," Baird said. "It’s something at the beginning of the year that I wasn’t even thinking about."

The 22-year-old product of RSL's Academy scored eight goals while dishing out five assists.

"The year has really taken off in a way I’ve never expected and never could have seen coming,” Baird said.

Baird started in RSL's 3-2 victory over Los Angeles Football Club in the knockout round of the MLS playoffs and also played significant minutes as a substitute in last night's 1-1 draw vs. Sporting Kansas City.

Baird won the player (40.12 percent), fans (47.84) and club portions of the vote (43.69). The next closest player was Orlando City's Chris Mueller, who had 18.62 percent of the overall vote.

“The veterans on the team are inclusive and very helpful with advice and encouragement," Baird said. "I think the club does a great job of integrating new guys. That was enormous for me, and I can’t thank them enough for that.”