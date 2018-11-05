SALT LAKE CITY — A man injured in a house fire in October is accused of starting the blaze.

Joseph Smith, 56, of Salt Lake City, was charged Monday in 3rd District Court with aggravated arson, a first-degree felony.

On Oct. 20, just after midnight, a fire was reported at 321 W. 400 North. Smith, who suffered serious burns, was found on the front lawn of the property by firefighters arriving at the scene, according to charging documents.

Upon further investigation, officials learned that Smith had poured gasoline on the floor of a bedroom and ignited it, the charges state. At the hospital, Smith told an investigator that "as soon as it went up in flames he left the house because he could not stand the heat," according to court documents.

The house was a total loss. A possible motive for the crime was not given in court documents.