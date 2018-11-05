SALT LAKE CITY — Here’s some Mickey trivia you may not know: Disney was supposed to have another park in the United States. The project was started, but never finished.

John Bordsen of CNN penned an article relatively recently in which he explored the story of Disney’s “lost” park.

According to Bordsen, the location of the park was planned for the Disney’s boyhood home of Marceline, Missouri, a place that inspired many of the entertainment innovator’s works later on in life, including the 1949 live-action/cartoon "So Dear to My Heart" and "Lady and the Tramp" (1955).

"When Disneyland opened in 1955, visitors entered the Southern California theme park through Main Street USA, an idealized rendition of downtown Marceline's Kansas Avenue of the early 1900s," Bordsen wrote.

Bordsen reports that the Marceline project was an attempt made by Disney to preserve the place of his childhood.

“Walt's nostalgia was tempered by seeing how modern times were changing small-town and rural life,” Bordsen wrote. “He had the idea of creating an attraction honoring that disappearing time. Henry Ford had done this with Greenfield Village, in Michigan. Walt Disney, with his Mouse millions, would now do the same in Marceline.”

Unfortunately, the project was placed on the back burner after Disney’s death, overshadowed by the creation of Walt Disney World in Florida. Ideas for the park were ultimately abandoned in 1970.

All that remains of the would-have-been park is the Walt Disney Hometown Museum in Marceline, which is dedicated to Disney’s earlier days.

Read more at CNN.