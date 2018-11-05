SALT LAKE CITY — The Bureau of Land Management has begun selling noncommercial permits to cut pinyon pine, juniper and fir trees for Christmas. Permits are available for purchase during regular business hours, excluding federal holidays, at the following locations:

• Salt Lake field office, 2370 S. Decker Lake Blvd.; $10 each with a limit of two per household; juniper and pinyon pine; 801-977-4300;

• Fillmore field office, 95 E. 500 North; $10 each with a limit of three per household; juniper and pinyon pine; 435-743-3100.

• St. George field office, 345 E. Riverside Drive; beginning Nov. 14; $10 each with a limit of two per household; pinyon pine; 435-688-3200.

• Cedar City field office, 176 E. D.L. Sargent Drive; $10 each with a limit of two per household; juniper, pinyon pine and white fir; 435-865-3000.

• Richfield field office, 150 E. 900 North; $10 each with a limit of three per household; pinyon pine and juniper; 435-896-1500.

• Henry Mountains field station, 380 S. 100 West, Hanksville; $10 each with a limit of two per household; pinyon pine and juniper; 435-542-3461.

• Kanab field office, 669 S. U.S. 89 A; $10 each with a limit of two per household; juniper and pinyon pine; 435-644-1200.

• Moab field office, 82 E. Dogwood; $10 each with a limit of two per household; pinyon pine; 435-259-2100.

• Monticello field office, 365 N. Main; $10 each with a limit of two per household; pinyon pine and juniper; 435-587-1500.

• Price field office, 125 S. 600 West; Nov. 15-Dec. 21; $10 each with a limit of five per household; pinyon pine and juniper 435-636-3600.

• Vernal field office, 170 S. 500 East; Nov. 15-Dec. 21; $10 each with a limit of one permit per household; pinyon pine and juniper; 435-781-4400.

The Salt Lake field office also sells permits for the Fillmore field office and the Elko Nevada field office. Permits for the Elko Field Office are $4 each with a limit of 10 per household.

The BLM advises Christmas tree cutters go early in the season as winter weather conditions in the mountains are unpredictable. Christmas tree cutters should be prepared for slick, snow-packed roads and carry chains, and they should stay on designated roads and trails and respect private property boundaries.

Remember to carry a cellphone, bring additional warm clothing, gloves, boots, a container of hot liquid, water, and a lunch or snack. Carry a flashlight, shovel, first-aid kit, matches, a hatchet, axe or handsaw, and rope to secure the tree.