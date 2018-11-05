SALT LAKE CITY — A judge has tossed a lawsuit waged against Salt Lake County Clerk Sherrie Swensen by her Republican challenger and another GOP candidate.

Third District Judge Robert Faust ruled Monday that a "slight delay" for some voters who received their mail-in ballots a week later in October than Swensen had planned did not amount to a violation of Utah's election law.

The suit from Swensen's opponent, Rozan Mitchell, and a state Senate candidate, Dan McCay, alleged that up to 32,000 ballots were not mailed when a first batch was sent out Oct. 8.

Swensen testified Monday that she and her staff did indeed send thousands more ballots over the rest of October, but that's largely because voters continued to register with the county or update their addresses.

The suit filed Thursday sought a list of voters who didn't receive a ballot in a timely way. Faust rejected the request, saying the candidates could have filed public records request "as they could have and should have done and still are entitled to do."

Stewart Peay, an attorney for the Republican candidates, said the data request would not have yielded answers until after the election on Tuesday, but Swensen said her office can expedite its responses.

An issue with a Washington State-based printing company caused a delay in the mailing of about 5,500 ballots that should have gone out the week of Oct. 15, Swensen said, but they went out the following week. The names of those 5,500 people could be made available through a public records request, Swensen said.

After the hearing, Swensen said she believed the suit was "frivolous" and a political tactic that lacked merit. She said her office Monday morning only received a few phone calls and was largely empty, but the scene would have been much more frenzied if a large number of voters never received their ballots.

McCay said the decision was a loss for transparency. Mitchell, who was Swensen's elections director and took an unpaid leave of absence to run, denied that politics were behind the suit and said several people she has talked to had not received ballots.

Utah law requires county clerks to mail the ballots no later than 21 days before an election to those who are already registered. Swensen's office made the deadline with over a week to go, she said, sending the envelopes on Oct. 8 to about 495,000 registered voters.

Information on voting locations is available at got-vote.org for Salt Lake County or vote.utah.gov.

This story will be updated.