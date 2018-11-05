Editor's note: The Deseret News asked members of the community to share their experiences with anxiety.

Have you ever tried on a baseball hat that said “one size fits all”? For the most part, “All” of us have heads that are roundish, and a roundish-shaped hat should in theory fit all of our roundish-shaped heads.

But alas, sometimes that “one size fits all” hat sits really far down on your ears and makes them stick out, or domes too high up above your head, or doesn’t have enough of those little plastic extension thingies on the back to make it small enough or big enough. And suddenly, that “one size fits all” label gives you a thought that you must not be included in the “all.”

Well, you are NOT included in the “all.” Because you can’t be. And let me tell you something else, you don’t want to be.

When I started on my journey to find help and healing after my first massive panic attack, I wanted a “one size fits all” pill or plan or program that would fix me immediately. Dang, that would have been so easy. There are doctors and self-help books and social media personalities that promise that they have that special cure if you take their pill, sign up for their program or follow their feed. None of them are going to cure you.

Because you are not like everyone else.

You cannot be cured by the same pill that helps 72 percent of patients feel better. You cannot be cured by the same plan or program that has 53,062 positive reviews or 1.2 million followers on Instagram. Because you are on your own journey to self-awareness and healing. No one has walked your exact path. No one has your exact story. No one has had the thoughts that are evolving between your two ears.

If you are searching for a “cure” for your own mental hurt, mental illness, anxiety, depression, confusion or whatever you want to call it (because you can call it whatever you want to call it, it is yours after all) I would like to offer you a different approach than “one size fits all.” After a decade of searching high and low, I still do not have the absolute cure for everyone. But here’s my greatest finding: I have decided I don’t want the cure. I want the process of studying and self-awareness and the years of hard work and sacrifice and the breakthroughs and the thousands of words that I have studied and applied to my life. I want the moments on my knees and the relationship I have grown with the heavens. It is my work towards healing that is bringing me the mental health that I crave. It is my work that has made me empathic and fully alive in this one wild and precious life.

If you are curious, here is a list of the work I have done at times to find healing: talk therapy, meditation, yoga, supplements, prayer, life coaching, medical books, anti-depressant medication, holistic healing, fasting, dietary changes, scripture study, blood testing, nutritional muscle therapy, Dr. Axe on Instagram, Medical Medium on Instagram, Paleo eating, Whole 30 eating, Ketogenic eating, vegetarian eating, off medication, back on medication, priesthood blessings, social media fasts, good days, bad days, good moments, bad moments, good weeks, hard weeks, and so on.

Phew. I’m tired just typing it all.

Here’s the deal, I know the combinations of the above pieces of work that bring the most success and healing to me. I know what fits me. And for now, I’m not going to give you even a tiny hint at what fits me, because you have to find your own fit.

Do the work. Study. Try something really hard. Be vulnerable. Feel shame, feel worry, feel freedom, feel love, feel hunger. Do the work, my friend, and you will try something unique on one day that fits you almost perfectly. It will be just your size. Just your shape. Just your style. It will give you respite for a season and wrap you in the healing you have craved.

What you find may fit you for the rest of your life, or you might grow out of it and have to try on something new. Then it’s time to go back to work again to find a new fit for the new you. Because you are not like anyone else. And you don’t want to be.

How about you? Do you want to work for your mental health? I bet sometimes you are in a space where your answer is “Yes! I’ll work for it.” And in the next moment you are in a space where you say, “Can’t someone just fix me right now so I can be normal like everyone else?”

Oh, my friend, I hear those words in between my own two ears quite often. There’s just one really big problem with that thought — none of us can be “normal like everyone else” because there is no normal, remember? There is no “one size fits all” hat. There is no “one size fits all” life. What we may perceive as “normal” is just someone else’s version of life, which includes their own unique type of pain, past and plan for healing. These are not comparable entities — meaning our individual struggles cannot be charted and quantified as easier or harder or more “normal” than someone else’s.

One thing that we all do have in common is that getting through our struggles takes work.

Sandra Turley performed the role of Cosette in "Les Miserables" on Broadway in New York City and was part of the original closing cast. Turley was invited to perform the role of Cosette in the Shanghai, China, premiere of "Les Miserables" alongside Broadway star Colm Wilkinson. She received her BFA from Brigham Young University with a major in music, dance and theater. Turley is a recording artist for Shadow Mountain Records, having released two albums, "Sandra Turley: On Broadway" and "Inside My Soul." As a motivational singer and speaker, Turley has performed across the country and internationally with "Time Out for Women." Turley and her husband, Josh, reside outside of Washington, D.C., where they are raising four children.