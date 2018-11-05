SALT LAKE CITY — A woman convicted two years ago of embezzling from her company is accused of embezzling funds from another company to, in part, pay off the debt from her prior conviction, according to charging documents.

Tina Rae Levrant-Delgado, 44, of Salt Lake City, was charged Monday in 3rd District Court with unlawful dealing of property by a fiduciary, communications fraud and theft, all second-degree felonies.

In 2014, Levrant was appointed spa director for Matrix Spa, according to charging documents. The owner appointed her to run the day-to-day operations of the business while she returned to Mexico to attend to her sick mother, the charges state.

By the time the owner returned in 2017, Delgado had made 1,353 unauthorized transactions, the charges state.

"Levrant misused company funds for personal gain, failed to deposit cash payments into the company account, and made several unauthorized transfers to try and cover up her embezzlement," the charges state. "Matrix Spa suffered $134,177.50 loss because of Levrant's actions."

Five transactions totalling $5,800 were payments toward her court ordered restitution from a prior conviction, the charges state.

From 2009 to 2013, Levrant embezzled money from a company that manages the finances, including rent payments, for several apartment complexes, according to charging documents.

During that time period, nearly $170,000 was unaccounted for in the company's account, the charges state. During that same time, more than $118,000 was deposited into Levrant's account, according to court documents. She was convicted of communications fraud and theft by deception.