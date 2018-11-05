On Sunday evening, it was back on the pitch for Real Salt Lake against Sporting KC in the Western Conference semifinals of the MLS Cup playoffs. In the beginning, it took over 10 minutes before RSL could even get a shot off against Sporting's defense. In the first half, there were no goals scored for either team. The second half was a different story. Albert Rusnák struck a magnificent volley in the 52nd minute, but Sporting KC returned the favor in the 61st minute off the foot of Diego Rubio. The match ended in a 1-1 tie, but in the words of coach Mike Petke, "It's halftime right now, and we have a seven-day halftime." The second leg continues next Sunday in Kansas City.

Nick Rimando (6) — In the 24th minute, Rimando saved a sure Sporting goal over the crossbar, which was one of his four saves on the evening. However, in the 60th minute, Rimando's clearance clipped a Sporting KC player, and Diego Rubio was the goal recipient, as Rimando was out of place.

Brooks Lennon (7) — Lennon showed promise on both sides of the pitch. In the 39th minute, his header saved a Sporting KC goal possibility. He also worked hard in the attacking third, as he challenged the Sporting defense to earn a corner in the 67th minute.

Marcelo Silva (6) — Silva started the match but couldn't finish it. The injury in the first half marred his solid centerback play, as he was instrumental in the backline possession for Real.

Nedum Onuoha (6.5) — Onuoha brought stability to the defensive third, but he got involved in the offensive side, too. His header, in the 90th minute, looked promising, but a better save from Sporting KC's Tim Melia stopped the chance.

Aaron Herrera (5.5) — The Sunday match wasn't Herrera's best. In the 24th minute, he missed marking a Sporting KC attacking player, and Rimando gave Herrera a friendly nudge for him to realized his mistake. But it wasn't all bad, with Herrera having one solid shot on frame.

Stephen Sunday (6.5) — Sunny's athleticism was a mixed bag. A failed nutmeg in the 43rd minute ended a great possession, but a wild sequence in the 74th minute made Sunny the hero, as he cleared the ball out of harm's way in the defensive third.

Kyle Beckerman (7) — Time of possession was nearly 70 percent in the first half favoring RSL; Beckerman was a big part of that. However, in the 72nd minute, Beckerman received a yellow card after the ball got displaced from him.

Jefferson Savarino (5.5) — Savarino was one of the most active players for RSL on the night. In the 22nd minute, he got a shot off on goal right to the keeper, and again, in the 34th minute, he took another go at it. This time, his shot sailed well over the crossbar. Unfortunately, his play disjointed what RSL was trying to do up top.

Albert Rusnák (7.5) — Rusnák's 26th minute yellow card, off a slide tackle, brought his accumulation amount to a total where he can't play in the second leg. But he played on, and his 52nd-minute 1-2 combination with Kreilach led to a sensational volley goal.

Joao Plata (5) — Plata struggled in many facets throughout the match. His troubles included an offsides call late in the first half and a heavy touch early in the second half, both of which could have brought about something special.

Damir Kreilach (6.5) — Kreilach got his feet tangled in the box early in the first half, but there was no foul call. His header back to Rusnák may have been as difficult as Rusnák's goal.

Substitutes:

Justen Glad (6.5) — Glad subbed in for Marcelo Silva in the 41st minute. Nothing changed for RSL because there was trust with Glad playing 33 matches this season.

Corey Baird (5) — In the 76th minute, Baird entered the match for Joao Plata. The rookie didn't spark anything for the home team to take the lead.

Sebastian Saucedo (N/A) — Bofo was the substitute for Jefferson Savarino in the 86th minute.