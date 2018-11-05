MILLCREEK — Police have arrested a man wanted in connection with an officer-involved shooting over the weekend.

Robert Craig Ortega, 28, of Sandy, was arrested Monday by Unified police.

Just after 2 p.m. Saturday, a Salt Lake police officer spotted Ortega outside a Chevron gas station, near 3300 South and 1100 East, and discovered there was a warrant out for his arrest issued by the Utah Board of Pardons and Parole.

Some kind of altercation ensued as the officer attempted to take him into custody, according to Salt Lake Police Sgt. Brandon Shearer. The officer first attempted to use his Taser, which did not work. He then used his gun, firing at least one shot.

Ortega, who was not injured, drove away from the scene. Shearer said where the officer's shot ended up will be part of the ongoing investigation conducted by Unified police.

Details surrounding Ortega's Monday arrest were not immediately available.

Ortega was convicted of attempted aggravated sexual abuse of a child in 2011 and sentenced to three years to life at the Utah State Prison, according to court records. As part of a plea deal at the same time, a case in which Ortega was charged with assault on a police officer and failing to stop for police was dismissed.

Ortega's lengthy criminal history also includes theft- and drug-related convictions.