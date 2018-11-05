SALT LAKE CITY — Pete Davidson and producers from “Saturday Night Live” are under fire for a joke that mocked a war veteran.

What happened: Davidson mocked Dan Crenshaw, a Republican congressional candidate from Texas, who lost his eye when he served in Afghanistan.

“This guy is kinda cool, Dan Crenshaw,” Davidson said. “You may be surprised to hear he’s a congressional candidate from Texas, and not a hit man in a porno movie. I’m sorry, I know he lost his eye in war, or whatever. Whatever.”

The mocking comment came in a skit in which Davidson offered his thoughts about individual candidates running for the midterms.

The Deseret News did not link or share the clip because of graphic language.

Reaction: Crenshaw shared his thoughts about the skit on Twitter.

Good rule in life: I try hard not to offend; I try harder not to be offended. That being said, I hope @nbcsnl recognizes that vets don’t deserve to see their wounds used as punchlines for bad jokes. — Dan Crenshaw (@DanCrenshawTX) November 4, 2018

He also told CNN Monday morning that he hopes “SNL” and Davidson will pool their money together and donate it to a foundation helping veterans.

History: Crenshaw is a Navy SEAL who did five tours of duty, according to his campaign website. He lost his eye during an improvised explosive device blast in Helmand in 2012. He recovered and deployed two more times.

He retired in 2016 with two Bronze Stars, the Purple Heart and the Navy Commendation Medal with Valor, according to his campaign website.

More mocking: “SNL” didn’t hold back Saturday night. They also mocked former Milwaukee County Sheriff David Clark and Fox News anchor Laura Ingraham.